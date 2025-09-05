News
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-09-2025 | 06:42
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
The Israeli military said Friday that it would strike a range of targets in Gaza City in the coming days that it had identified as being used by Hamas, particularly high-rise buildings.
In a statement, the military said it had "conducted extensive intelligence gathering operations and identified significant Hamas terrorist activity within a wide variety of infrastructure sites in Gaza City, and particularly in high-rise buildings".
"In the coming days, the (Israeli military) will strike structures that have been converted into terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City: cameras, observation command centers, sniper and anti-tank firing positions, command-and-control compounds," the statement said.
AFP
