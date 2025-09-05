Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-09-2025 | 04:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Hamas released footage on Friday purporting to show two hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel alive in Gaza City late last month.

The video shows one hostage in a car being driven through a neighborhood with destroyed buildings, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out a planned military offensive to conquer Gaza City. The hostage, who is later filmed meeting another captive, says he is in Gaza City and that the video was filmed on August 28, 2025.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Video

Hostages

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-22

Israeli army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Israel army says retrieved remains of two hostages from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09

Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11

Israel condemns Gaza 'genocide' comments from EU official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-20

Iran says it replaced air defenses damaged in Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23

Syria delays parliamentary vote in Sweida after sectarian violence

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Texas adopts electoral map aimed at preserving Trump's Congress grip

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More