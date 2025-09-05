Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Hamas released footage on Friday purporting to show two hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel alive in Gaza City late last month.



The video shows one hostage in a car being driven through a neighborhood with destroyed buildings, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out a planned military offensive to conquer Gaza City. The hostage, who is later filmed meeting another captive, says he is in Gaza City and that the video was filmed on August 28, 2025.



AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.



AFP