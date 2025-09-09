Israel to demolish homes in Palestinian villages of Jerusalem attackers

Israel ordered on Tuesday the demolition of homes in the West Bank hometowns of two Palestinian gunmen who attacked a bus stop in Jerusalem, and will revoke the work permits of hundreds of their fellow villagers and relatives.



The gunmen, from the towns of Qatanna and Qubeiba north of Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people.



In a statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered sanctions to be imposed on the attackers' family members and residents of the two villages.



Every structure that had been built without permits in the two towns would be demolished, and 750 people would have their permission revoked to work in Israel, the main source of income for many Palestinian families.







