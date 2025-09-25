Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday

Palestinian authorities said Israel will reopen the sole crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, after its closure following an attack that killed two Israelis last week.



The Palestinian borders authority announced in a statement the resumption of operations at the Allenby crossing "starting from tomorrow, Friday... in both directions".



The Israeli airports authority confirmed the move, saying the terminal would be open only for passenger traffic during regular operating hours from Friday morning, "in accordance with the directive of the political echelon."



AFP