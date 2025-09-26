Gaza aid flotilla set to head east from Greece despite Israeli warnings

An international aid flotilla was set to leave Greek waters and head towards Gaza on Friday, organizers said, defying warnings from Israel that it would use any means to block the boats' access to the war-torn enclave.



The Global Sumud Flotilla is using about 50 civilian boats to try to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, an initiative Israel strongly opposes. Many lawyers, parliamentarians, and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, are on board.



Its passage across the Mediterranean has raised international tensions, especially after it said it was attacked by drones this week. No one was hurt, but Italy and Spain have dispatched naval ships to provide assistance to their and other European citizens on the flotilla.



Greece said it would guarantee the safe sailing of the flotilla off Greece, but Friday's launch will take the flotilla back into international waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Organizers said the boats aim to arrive early next week.







Reuters