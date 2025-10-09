UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 10:19
High views
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood
2min
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza on Thursday and said it represented a path toward self-determination of the Palestinian people.

"I urge all to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward," Guterres said at the United Nations. "A path towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution."

The U.N. chief pressed for full and sustained access for humanitarian workers in Gaza, where the Israeli bombardment that followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack has created a humanitarian crisis and displaced millions.

"The United Nations stands ready to provide its full support," Guterres said. "We and our partners are prepared to move – now.

"We have the expertise, the distribution networks, and community relationships in place to act. Supplies are in place, and our teams are on standby."

Guterres praised the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in this "desperately needed breakthrough" and called for a permanent ceasefire to be secured.


Reuters
 
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
