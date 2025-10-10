Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Germany would provide 29 million euros ($34 million) in immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza, following Israel's ratification of a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.



"We are providing 29 million euros for humanitarian aid. Together with Egypt, we will invite to a reconstruction conference for Gaza," Merz said on X, adding Germany would assume responsibility in the peace process proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.





Reuters