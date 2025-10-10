News
Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 03:40
Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Germany would provide 29 million euros ($34 million) in immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza, following Israel's ratification of a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"We are providing 29 million euros for humanitarian aid. Together with Egypt, we will invite to a reconstruction conference for Gaza," Merz said on X, adding Germany would assume responsibility in the peace process proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Merz
Germany
Million
Euros
Gaza
Humanitarian
Aid
