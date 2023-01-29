Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation

2023-01-29 | 04:17
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
1min
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, left Lebanon for Washington on a visit that will include several meetings with officials in the US administration and members of the Senate and Congress, as well as with senior officials of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The visit will witness joint meetings, in which Bou Saab will participate, along with Representatives Neamat Freim, Yassin Yassin, and Mark Daou.

It is expected that Bou Saab will begin his first day of the visit with a dialogue meeting and dinner organized by Wael Hashem, Chargé d’Affairs at the Lebanese Embassy in the embassy building, in the presence of the US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein, who will have a joint speech with Bou Saab on the post-demarcation of maritime borders phase and its impact on Lebanon. The dinner will be attended by Lebanese parliamentarians, several members of the Senate and Congress, and officials from the American administration.
 

