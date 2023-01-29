News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Basketball
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
Lebanon News
2023-01-29 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, left Lebanon for Washington on a visit that will include several meetings with officials in the US administration and members of the Senate and Congress, as well as with senior officials of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The visit will witness joint meetings, in which Bou Saab will participate, along with Representatives Neamat Freim, Yassin Yassin, and Mark Daou.
It is expected that Bou Saab will begin his first day of the visit with a dialogue meeting and dinner organized by Wael Hashem, Chargé d’Affairs at the Lebanese Embassy in the embassy building, in the presence of the US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein, who will have a joint speech with Bou Saab on the post-demarcation of maritime borders phase and its impact on Lebanon. The dinner will be attended by Lebanese parliamentarians, several members of the Senate and Congress, and officials from the American administration.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Bou Saab
Lebanon
Lebanese
US
Visit
Washington
DC
Parliamentary
Delegation
Parliament
Next
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA
Variety
2023-01-10
Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-14
A look into US official Goldrich visit to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-14
A look into US official Goldrich visit to Lebanon
0
World
2022-12-11
Senior US delegation to visit China in coming days
World
2022-12-11
Senior US delegation to visit China in coming days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese film “Thiiird” selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese film “Thiiird” selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
2
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
3
Lebanon News
04:17
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
Lebanon News
04:17
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
5
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
6
Middle East
05:15
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Middle East
05:15
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
7
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store