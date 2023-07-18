News
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Lebanon News
2023-07-18 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Egyptian-French soprano Farah El Dibany, who became the first Arab singer at the Paris Opera, expressed her immense pride as she opens the Beit El-Dine International Festivals in Lebanon on Thursday. She will perform on a stage previously graced by classical singing legends and other stars.
El Dibany, 34, told AFP while observing the hustle and bustle in Martyrs' Square in Beirut, "Lebanon holds a special place in my heart."
"I am deeply moved and thrilled to sing in Lebanon and especially at the Beit El-Dine festival... It is a prestigious festival," she added.
She noted that esteemed artists such as Fairuz, Elton John, Plácido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, and Roberto Alagna had performed on the same stage. "I am very proud to have been chosen to sing there and to open it."
This will be El Dibany's third performance in Lebanon, after her debut in 2018 with the Paris Opera and a solo concert in 2021 as part of the "Beirut Chants" festival.
For her third Lebanese concert, El Dibany has prepared a special program for the Beit El-Dine festival, collaborating with Lebanese maestro Harout Fazlian, who will lead the accompanying orchestra. She explained that half of the concert will feature famous operatic works, including excerpts from "Carmen" and "Samson et Dalila," as well as pieces from Russian and German operas.
The second half of the concert will showcase iconic songs by Dalida, Fairuz, and Asmahan. El Dibany shared, "One of the songs I always perform in Lebanon is 'Le Beirut.' I sing it for Lebanon, even when I am outside the country, so naturally, I will present it here as well."
Farah El Dibany, also known as "The Egyptian Carmen," made history in 2016 as the first Arab singer at the Paris Opera, having obtained a Master's degree in opera singing in Berlin alongside a degree in architectural engineering. In 2021, she performed songs by the three divas during a forum at the Arab World Institute in Paris, attended by international political figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
In April 2022, she sang the French national anthem at President Macron's victory celebration for his second term, and a few months later, she performed "La Marseillaise" once again at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar before the final match of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France.
Farah also sang her homeland's national anthem in an operatic style on two recent occasions: once in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt and again just days ago during the French National Day celebration on July 14 at the French Consulate in Alexandria, her birthplace.
Growing up in cosmopolitan Alexandria, Egypt, she was exposed to both Arabic and European music, thanks to her parents' appreciation for various musical genres. This unique mix gave her a distinctive advantage among opera singers, making her stand out as a versatile artist.
Farah El Dibany believes that there is a great curiosity in the Western audience to hear operatic works in Arabic, which she has experienced firsthand. Among the opera pieces she has performed in Arabic are Mozart's "The Magic Flute" and some classical pieces set to poems by prominent Arab poets, including Egypt's Amal Donkol.
El Dibany's success stems not only from being an Egyptian and Arab artist who reached the Paris Opera, which had never happened before, but also from her ability to portray a "rich, warm, and velvety" Eastern character in her singing, as attested by her audiences.
According to her, "Opera has its place" in the art scene, and her performances in Arabic are a fresh take on the genre that is predominantly European. She believes that it has a substantial audience, which few artists possess.
The Beit El-Dine festival will conclude with three performances of the musical "Chicago" in Arabic. The program also includes performances by Spain's "Chiquilicuatre" and Lebanese musician Guy Manoukian with his ensemble, as well as Lebanese singer and songwriter Maysa Quraa.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Paris
Opera
Singer
First
Arab
Beit El-Dine
International
Festivals
