LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 08:42
High views
LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission
LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

LBCI sources confirmed that the Quintet Committee overseeing the Lebanese presidential file has been holding a meeting at the level of foreign ministers since 8:00 AM New York time at the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations.
 

