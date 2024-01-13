News
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-13 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hochstein serves only Israel
Sources familiar with the US talks indicate that "the problem is not in the timing that the American envoy Amos Hochstein brought him to Lebanon nor in his attempt to lure Lebanon into a temporary ceasefire trap."
However, as conveyed to Lebanese authorities in talks between the US side and Arab capitals, it appears that "Washington does not want a political solution that includes the Palestinians at all."
"It was revealed that every word spoken by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his meetings with his Arab counterparts addressed a plan to displace Palestinians to some countries that are already preparing for the task," the sources continued.
In addition, they informed "Al-Akhbar" that Blinken confirmed, "The actions have indeed begun, and Arab countries should cooperate in this context."
Lebanon News
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Lebanon
US
Washington
Gaza
Palestinians
Beirut
