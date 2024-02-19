Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 14:29
High views
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

A building has reportedly collapsed in the Choueifat area, and preliminary information suggests the presence of injuries.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Choueifat

Injuries

Building

Collapse

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
