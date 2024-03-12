Baalbek-Hermel Governor discloses toll of strike: Two killed, six injured

2024-03-12 | 12:19
Baalbek-Hermel Governor discloses toll of strike: Two killed, six injured
Baalbek-Hermel Governor discloses toll of strike: Two killed, six injured

On Tuesday, Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bachir Khodr revealed on the "X" platform that the strike that targeted an abandoned house in Nabi Chit and a carpet warehouse in Saraain resulted in the death of two individuals and six wounded.
 

