Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
On Wednesday, Israeli aircraft targeted a cafe in the city of Naqoura. Ambulances are swiftly heading to the scene.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Aircraft
Cafe
Naqoura
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
