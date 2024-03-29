Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit

Lebanon News
2024-03-29 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit

The Israeli military said on Friday it had killed Ali Abed Al-Hassan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket and missiles unit, in an air strike in the area of Bazouriye in Lebanon.

It said he was one of the Iranian-backed militia's leaders in heavy-warhead rocket fire and said he was responsible for conducting and planning attacks against Israeli civilians.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Commander

Rocket

Missiles. South

Bazouriye

LBCI Next
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry applauds ICJ's ruling on South Africa vs. Israel case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-24

Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More