Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity

Following a meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Bkerke, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the murder of Pascal Sleiman, asserting that "lessons must be learned from April 13th."He stated, "No Lebanese should benefit from the suffering of another Lebanese," underscoring the crucial role of national unity in the country's reconstruction.Regarding the government's role, Mikati compared it to a "rescue boat," emphasizing the importance of preserving its institutions.He expressed, "The government serves as the rescue boat we must hold on to."Moreover, he highlighted the significance of electing a president, forming a government, and implementing reforms.Addressing the Syrian refugee crisis, Mikati mentioned ongoing international engagements, indicating efforts to seek solutions for the safe repatriation of Syrian refugees to their homeland.