Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30

Lebanon News
2024-07-29 | 00:45
High views
The Lufthansa Group stated in a press release on Monday that it has suspended its flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, until July 30 due to the current situation in the Middle East.

The company added that the group's flights, including Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa, have been suspended "as a precautionary measure."

Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
