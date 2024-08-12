Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

Lebanon News
2024-08-12 | 08:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant disclosed on Monday that he had sought approval to attack Lebanon on October 11, 2023. However, the Israeli cabinet did not approve his request.

Gallant clarified that he no longer advocates for such an action.

Lebanon News

Yoav Gallant

Lebanon

Israel

Cabinet

Attack

Caretaker government set to hold a cabinet session on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president

LBCI
World News
09:09

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56

UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Caretaker government set to hold a cabinet session on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Recreating the Departed: The Rise of Digital Immortality Through AI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More