Reine Abboud, the CEO of Lebanon's Optimum Invest, a financial intermediary firm, said to Reuters that the company was not summoned for a hearing scheduled for Tuesday and expressed unawareness regarding the arrest of former governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL) Riad Salameh.



In a brief statement, the CEO clarified that Optimum Invest had not received any official notice or summons related to the hearing.



The company remains in the dark about any potential legal actions involving Riad Salameh, who has been a central figure in the country's recent legal and financial controversies.

Aboud told Reuters that the company learned of Salameh's detention through social media and that it conducted a financial audit earlier this year regarding its dealings with BDL, finding no evidence of any violations by the company.