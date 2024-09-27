Israeli shelling hits Baadaran: 2 dead, 5 wounded in Chouf

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 15:12
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli shelling hits Baadaran: 2 dead, 5 wounded in Chouf
0min
Israeli shelling hits Baadaran: 2 dead, 5 wounded in Chouf

On Friday, two people were killed, and five others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that hit a house in Baadaran, an area located in the Chouf region.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Baadaran

Chouf

