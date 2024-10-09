Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel

The Lebanese Army confirmed on Wednesday that it arrested two Syrians on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.



In a post on X, the Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation reported: "As a result of monitoring and tracking operations targeting espionage networks and Israeli agents, a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate arrested two Syrian nationals, (M.A.) and (B.A.), for photographing various locations and points, as well as documenting the effects of enemy airstrikes."



It added that they were recruited through social media.



An investigation was initiated with the detained individuals under the supervision of the competent judiciary, it further noted.