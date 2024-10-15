Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel

2024-10-15 | 12:57
Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel
Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted the north Israeli town of Safed on Tuesday and launched a "big rocket salvo" at a nearby base.

Fighters launched "a rocket salvo" at Safed, it said and later added it launched a "big salvo of rockets" at a nearby base, saying both attacks were "in defense of Lebanon and in response to Israeli attacks on the country."


