Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh municipality buildings kills 16, injures 52: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 12:25
High views
Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh municipality buildings kills 16, injures 52: Health Ministry
0min
Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh municipality buildings kills 16, injures 52: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 16 people were killed and 52 others were injured in the Israeli airstrike targeting the Nabatieh Municipality and its Union of Municipalities buildings.  

Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations
Series of Israeli airstrikes hits Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

