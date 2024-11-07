Lebanese Army to detonate Israeli airstrike missile in Saadnayel, Bekaa

Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 01:21
High views
Lebanese Army to detonate Israeli airstrike missile in Saadnayel, Bekaa

The Lebanese Army announced on Thursday that it will detonate a missile from an Israeli airstrike, left over from the recent aggression, in the town of Saadnayel, in the Bekaa Valley, between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m.

