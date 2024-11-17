New wave of Israeli strikes hits southern suburbs of Beirut

For the second time on Sunday, Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs as it intensified its attacks on the area.



According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli warplanes launched a violent airstrike on Haret Hreik, targeting the area between Jamous Street and the Hadi Nasrallah Highway.

So far, according to the agency, four strikes have been documented in the area, with most reported as "powerful."