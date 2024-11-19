News
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
The Lebanese army’s Directorate of Orientation announced Tuesday that the Intelligence Directorate had referred a Syrian national (M.H.) to the relevant judicial authorities for allegedly gathering information for Israel.
The investigation revealed his involvement in collaborating with the Israeli side, it said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Intelligence Directorate
Syria
Israel
