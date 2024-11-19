Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 13:17
High views
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

The Lebanese army’s Directorate of Orientation announced Tuesday that the Intelligence Directorate had referred a Syrian national (M.H.) to the relevant judicial authorities for allegedly gathering information for Israel. 

The investigation revealed his involvement in collaborating with the Israeli side, it said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Intelligence Directorate

Syria

Israel

Lebanese Army says Italian aircraft delivers ambulance donated to Lebanon
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire negotiations
LBCI Previous

