Lebanese Ministry of Defense opens recruitment for combat units

The Ministry of Defense announced the need to enlist trainee soldiers in combat units of the Lebanese army for those interested and who meet the requirements.In a statement, the ministry indicated that interested individuals should submit their applications in person exclusively to LibanPost during official working hours from December 3, 2024, to January 3, 2025.It pointed out that the necessary number of recruits will be selected based on merit, according to the army’s needs and the conditions set by the command at the time.The complete list of requirements and documents can be viewed at the following link