Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

2024-12-16 | 01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, issued a new warning on X directed at residents of South Lebanon, emphasizing restrictions on movement and the risks associated with returning to areas south of a designated line until further notice.

Adraee stated, "The Israeli army does not intend to target you. Therefore, at this stage, returning to your homes south of this line is prohibited until further notice. Anyone who crosses south of this line puts themselves in danger."

He also urged residents to refrain from returning to specific villages, listing dozens of areas: "Please do not return to the following villages: Dhayra, Taybeh, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Al-Bayada, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Khirbet, Al-Matmoura, Al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, Boustane, Ein Arab Marjayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarine, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Al-Zaloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Meissat, Marwahin, Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Aadshit al-Qusayr, Ain Ebel, Aainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Aalma El Chaeb, Arab al-Louaize, Qouzah, Rmaych, Ras al-Fakhar, Chebaa, Chihine, Chama, Talousseh."
 

