Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-12-20 | 09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

The National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday that three bodies have been recovered from under the rubble in Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs following Israel's war on Lebanon.

