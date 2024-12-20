News
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-12-20 | 09:35
The National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday that three bodies have been recovered from under the rubble in Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs following Israel's war on Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Bodies
Haret Hreik
Beirut
Suburbs
World News
11:04
Ukrainian strike on Russian town kills six: Governor
Middle East News
10:38
Large-scale refugee returns could overwhelm Syria: IOM chief
World News
10:12
UN chief 'outraged' over killing of three WFP staff in Sudan
Middle East News
09:56
American strike killed Islamic State group leader in Syria: US military
Lebanon News
09:49
MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
04:37
PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Senior German officials meet leaders of Syria's new administration and discuss human rights
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
