Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

2025-01-14 | 09:17
Lebanon&#39;s Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

The General Secretariat of the Lebanese Parliament announced that, in reference to the statement issued by the Directorate General of the Presidency regarding the appointment of Mr. Nawaf Salam to form the government, consultations for the formation of the new cabinet will take place at the Parliament building in Nejmeh Square on Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and 16.

