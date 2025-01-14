News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
The General Secretariat of the Lebanese Parliament announced that, in reference to the statement issued by the Directorate General of the Presidency regarding the appointment of Mr. Nawaf Salam to form the government, consultations for the formation of the new cabinet will take place at the Parliament building in Nejmeh Square on Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and 16.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Consultations
Government
Formation
Next
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:14
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making
Lebanon News
10:08
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation
Lebanon News
09:24
Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation
0
Lebanon News
08:25
MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum
Lebanon News
08:25
MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum
0
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli forces Deir Mimas-Kfarkela and Tellet Loubie in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli forces Deir Mimas-Kfarkela and Tellet Loubie in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
0
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Tehran says detention of Iranian in Italy amounts to 'hostage-taking'
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Tehran says detention of Iranian in Italy amounts to 'hostage-taking'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
3
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
4
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
5
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More