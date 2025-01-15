MP Michel Daher calls for a government of specialists focused on national interest

MP Michel Daher expressed his views on the current political situation through a post on his X account.



He stated: "At this stage, it is better to form a government of specialists and competent individuals, where no minister leaves a session to ask their party leader before voting, prioritizes their leader's interests over the nation's, or turns their ministry into a gateway for services ahead of elections. This is an opportunity for the country, so don’t squander it with quotas."