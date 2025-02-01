As the Israeli army withdrew to the outskirts of Aitaroun in South Lebanon, it set fire to several homes in the town center while the Lebanese Army worked to clear the road to secure its position at the heart of the town.



The Aitaroun municipality had previously urged residents to refrain from entering the town until the Lebanese Army had fully deployed and taken position.



Meanwhile, an Israeli drone dropped several bombs in the town of Taybeh in the eastern sector, targeting a bulldozer that was working to recover the bodies of resistance fighters.