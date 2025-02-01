Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal

Lebanon News
01-02-2025 | 06:59
High views
As the Israeli army withdrew to the outskirts of Aitaroun in South Lebanon, it set fire to several homes in the town center while the Lebanese Army worked to clear the road to secure its position at the heart of the town.  
 
The Aitaroun municipality had previously urged residents to refrain from entering the town until the Lebanese Army had fully deployed and taken position.  

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone dropped several bombs in the town of Taybeh in the eastern sector, targeting a bulldozer that was working to recover the bodies of resistance fighters.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

South Lebanon

Aitaroun

Withdrawal

Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
