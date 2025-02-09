Algerian envoy meets Speaker Nabih Berri, affirms strong bilateral ties

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf, the special envoy of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh. Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan, attended the meeting.



Minister Attaf conveyed President Tebboune's greetings to Speaker Berri, who, in turn, emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between Lebanon and Algeria. He appreciated Algeria's unwavering support for Lebanon across various international platforms and in multiple fields. Berri also extended his gratitude to the Algerian leadership and people.



The talks covered the general situation in Lebanon and the region, particularly developments in southern Lebanon in light of ongoing Israeli violations of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement. The discussion also touched on bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.