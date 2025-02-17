Sweden 'not ruling out' sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Sweden said that it would not rule out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine on Monday if necessary after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to deploy troops.



"We must first now negotiate a fair and sustainable peace that respects international law ... When we have such a peace in place, it will need to be maintained, and for that, our government is not ruling out anything," Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told public radio Sveriges Radio.



AFP