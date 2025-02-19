The Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities received three artifacts from the Swiss Embassy in Lebanon that had been smuggled out of Lebanon and were seized by the Swiss authorities.



These include a blue glass vial adorned with raised decorations, a small statue of the goddess Aphrodite dating back to the 2nd-3rd century BC (with a missing head), and a small bronze statue also from the 2nd century BC.



This initiative is part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities to protect both movable and immovable cultural heritage, in full coordination with the Lebanese Embassy in Switzerland, which is continuously monitoring issues related to Lebanon's heritage.



The Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities affirmed that it will continue to follow up on cases of illicit trafficking in order to recover as many artifacts as possible that are located outside Lebanon.