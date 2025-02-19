Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland

19-02-2025
19-02-2025 | 07:30
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland
0min
Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland

The Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities received three artifacts from the Swiss Embassy in Lebanon that had been smuggled out of Lebanon and were seized by the Swiss authorities. 

These include a blue glass vial adorned with raised decorations, a small statue of the goddess Aphrodite dating back to the 2nd-3rd century BC (with a missing head), and a small bronze statue also from the 2nd century BC.

This initiative is part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities to protect both movable and immovable cultural heritage, in full coordination with the Lebanese Embassy in Switzerland, which is continuously monitoring issues related to Lebanon's heritage.

The Ministry of Culture - Directorate General of Antiquities affirmed that it will continue to follow up on cases of illicit trafficking in order to recover as many artifacts as possible that are located outside Lebanon.

Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support
