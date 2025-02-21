Defense Minister Mnassa meets UNIFIL chief: Lebanon to cooperate with UNIFIL

National Defense Minister General Michel Mnassa reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the highest levels of cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), expressing appreciation for its role and sacrifices while emphasizing the rejection of any attacks on its personnel.



His remarks came during a meeting Friday morning at his office in Yarzeh with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander General Aroldo Lázaro and an accompanying delegation, who congratulated him on assuming his duties at the Defense Ministry. The discussions focused on the latest developments, particularly in South Lebanon.



Mnassa underscored the close cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 in its entirety, especially at this critical stage when the army plays a central role in maintaining security and stability. He condemned Israel's ongoing and blatant violations of the resolution and Lebanese sovereignty.



The minister also stressed the need for a complete Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories.



Additionally, Mnassa discussed the country's latest political and security developments with former Minister Ali Hamie and former MP Stephan Douaihy.