WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions

The Wall Street Journal released a report detailing Hezbollah's state over the last period.Hezbollah has long operated as a vast state-within-a-state in Lebanon, supplying jobs and social services to members. It also pays relatives of Hezbollah fighters killed, as well as followers who lose homes or businesses during conflicts.But the spiraling bill from its latest war is making many payments impossible.A person close to Hezbollah told WSJ that an internal memo was distributed to its combat units, ordering militants who were not originally from areas south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon to vacate their positions and that Lebanese army troops would be allowed to take control of the region in accordance with the ceasefire.