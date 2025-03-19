News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache
Lebanon News
19-03-2025 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache
Lebanese army units conducted a thorough search of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, clearing the area of remnants from recent clashes to ensure a safe return for residents.
The army also dismantled a weapons and ammunition cache found during the operation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Next
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
President Aoun discusses strengthening Lebanon-Poland relations with Polish Ambassador
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
0
World News
15:23
Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House
World News
15:23
Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House
0
World News
14:44
Pope Francis no longer using ventilation, confirmed as improving: Vatican
World News
14:44
Pope Francis no longer using ventilation, confirmed as improving: Vatican
0
World News
14:28
Zelenskiy says he had substantive call with Trump discussing partial ceasefire, air defenses
World News
14:28
Zelenskiy says he had substantive call with Trump discussing partial ceasefire, air defenses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
World News
2025-02-17
UN seeks $6 billion to ease 'appalling' suffering in Sudan
World News
2025-02-17
UN seeks $6 billion to ease 'appalling' suffering in Sudan
0
World News
2025-02-19
Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action
World News
2025-02-19
Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
4
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
5
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
6
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
7
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
8
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More