Tehran denies reports of ceasefire violation with Israel: Iranian media

24-06-2025 | 04:46
Tehran denies reports of ceasefire violation with Israel: Iranian media

Iranian state media reported Tuesday that Tehran denied launching a missile strike on Israel following the start of a ceasefire between the two countries.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had detected missile fire originating from Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would respond “forcefully” to any breach of the truce.

Reuters
 

