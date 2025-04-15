Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency

15-04-2025 | 11:47
Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil said in a press conference that Lebanon's political crisis goes beyond corruption, accusing what he described as an entrenched system of obstructing reform efforts.

"Our problem is not just with corruption, but with the system that protects and sustains it," Bassil said during a televised speech. "For the second time, we find ourselves outside that system and have never remained silent— we have submitted reform laws."

Bassil criticized the parliamentary majority, which he described as part of the same system, for failing to pass key legislation proposed by his bloc. He highlighted the draft law amending banking secrecy, saying it was a partial success because it allowed retroactive access to public officials' bank accounts.

"There should be no time limit when it comes to uncovering the financial records of those in public service. This iron curtain shielding the accounts of public officials must fall," he said.

Bassil also addressed the stalled banking sector reform law, warning that its implementation is contingent on passing a complementary law to address the financial gap. 

"The law states it will not go into effect unless the financial gap law is approved. That second law must be introduced as part of an integrated process for the first to be valid," he explained.

