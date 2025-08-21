MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

MP Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, discussed during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh solutions to facilitate the process of rebuilding the state.



“After the visit of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, we met with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri to consult with him and try to think together about solutions to facilitate the process of rebuilding the state,” he said at the head of a delegation from the party's parliamentary bloc.



He emphasized that “our priority is to move from a non-state to a proper state with the full sovereignty of the state over all its territories and the process of handing over all weapons to the state.”



He referred to “opening a new page based on equality,” stressing that “we are under the roof of the law and the constitution and all this is something we will achieve in partnership with each other,” rejecting any “marginalization of the Shiite community, which is a partner in building the new Lebanon and this is a red line for us.”



“We have a symbol named Bashir whose slogan is 10,452 square kilometers, meaning the unity of Lebanon, and we are responsible for every Lebanese on this land, because we are the representatives of the nation and our responsibility is to protect all Lebanese and ensure that everyone is a partner in building the Lebanon of tomorrow,” Gemayel noted.



He added: “We extended our hand to open a new page, and in return we hear treason," denouncing “the talk about Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, which is returned to its owners and unacceptable.”



He stressed that “loud talk strikes all efforts for solutions by moderates who are trying to ensure a smooth transition,” declaring “commitment to the ceiling of the state, the cabinet, the oath speech and the ceasefire agreement that emphasizes building the state and the state of law and equality.”