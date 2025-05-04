Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

Preliminary results from Sunday’s municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon are beginning to take shape, with several key wins and turnout figures reported across the region.



According to preliminary results, Nicole Gemayel has been elected head of the municipal council in Bikfaya. Meanwhile, in the town of Qartaba, the “Qartaba Btestehal” (Qartaba Deserves Better) list has won the municipal elections.



The "Development and Loyalty" list is leading by a significant margin in the Ghobeiry municipal elections, based on initial results reported late Sunday.



Meanwhile, the "Jbeil Ahla" list has declared victory in the Jbeil municipal elections, securing all of its candidates.



The list backed by George Aoun and supported by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) is leading in the Hadath municipal elections, while the Elias Murr-backed list has secured a win in Zalka.



The "Tawafouq wal Aamal" list has claimed all seats in the municipal council of Ramliyeh, a town in the Aley district. Meanwhile, the Rabieh area saw a consensus election.



Unofficial results also indicate victories for the mukhtars Joseph Bou Selwan and Antoine Najem, backed by the Lebanese Forces, and mukhtar Fadi Kefrawi.



The list headed by Antoine Abou Fayad, supported by the Lebanese Forces, also appears to have claimed victory.



The election machine of the FPM has secured several victories, including the election of Alain Eid’s list in Mtolleh, as well as the list supported by the FPM in the town of Rwayset el-Naaman.



In Jbeil and Blat, Roger Kseifi and Jules Daher have claimed victory as mukhtars.



The "Deir el-Qamar Btejmaana" list of mukhtars, supported by the Lebanese Forces and former Minister Naji Boustani, is also winning after counting 14 out of 18 ballot boxes.



Additionally, the FPM list, led by Patrick Zwein, has won in Yahchouch.



Meanwhile, the Kataeb Party's electoral machine is preparing to announce victory in the majority of municipalities that make up the Matn Municipal Union.

The list backed by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah has won in the town of Joun in the Chouf area, against the list backed by the Lebanese Forces, FPM, the Communist Party, and several independents.



Voter turnout across Mount Lebanon stood at 44.59% by the time polls closed at 7 p.m. Keserwan has so far recorded the highest turnout at 59.40%, followed by Jbeil at 56.70%. In Chouf, turnout reached 44.82%, Aley 41.51%, Baabda 38.29%, and Matn 37.91%.



Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar described the day as “a unifying national democratic celebration,” noting that the voting process unfolded smoothly without major security incidents.



He earlier said the ministry had received 360 complaints, the majority of which were administrative.



The elections mark the start of a multi-phase municipal vote taking place across Lebanon over the coming weeks. More results are expected to be announced throughout the evening as counting continues.



The full electoral picture will become clearer as final tallies from several areas are reported in the coming hours.