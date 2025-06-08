Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-06-2025 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon on Sunday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Target

Vehicle

Kfar Dounine

Chehabiyeh

Road

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank
PM Salam vows end to impunity on judges' assassination anniversary
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02

TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-21

Netanyahu says government will appoint next intel chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More