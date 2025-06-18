President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 05:38
High views
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar
0min
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun awarded UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar, rank of Commander, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure leading the international peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon.

The decoration was presented as a gesture of appreciation for Lázaro’s contributions to maintaining stability in the south and for his role in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in coordination with the Lebanese Army.

