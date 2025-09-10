Tehran must give access to nuclear inspectors 'as soon as possible': French diplomat to AFP

Iran must give access to U.N. nuclear inspectors "as soon as possible", a senior French diplomat told AFP on Wednesday, in line with an agreement between the two sides to resume cooperation.



"It is crucial that the IAEA be able to resume its monitoring and verification activities as soon as possible," a senior French diplomat told AFP, asking not to be named.



AFP

