UAE condemns in 'strongest terms' Iran attack on Qatar: Statement

The United Arab Emirates on Monday denounced in the "strongest terms" an attack by Iran against Al Udeid base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military facility in the region.



The UAE "condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the sisterly State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace," Abu Dhabi's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by official news agency WAM.





AFP