Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

World News
19-09-2025 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

Palestinian authorities have arrested a key suspect in an anti-semitic attack on a Jewish restaurant in Paris which left six people dead in Paris in 1982, French prosecutors said on Friday.

The office of the France anti-terror prosecutor said it was informed by Interpol of the arrest of Hicham Harb, welcoming "this major procedural breakthrough" and thanking the Palestinian authorities for their cooperation.

Harb, now 70, who is suspected of leading the attackers in the gun assault on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in the heart of Paris, was arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to the Le Parisien daily, which first reported the arrest.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Palestinian

Authorities

Arrest

Suspect

Anti-semitic

Paris

Attack

French

Prosecutors

LBCI Next
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-27

UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities: Utah governor

LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:27

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
World News
07:17

Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

LBCI
World News
06:04

British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials

LBCI
World News
05:58

RSF strike in Sudan's Darfur kills 75 people: Aid group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

LBCI
World News
08:27

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More