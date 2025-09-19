Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

Palestinian authorities have arrested a key suspect in an anti-semitic attack on a Jewish restaurant in Paris which left six people dead in Paris in 1982, French prosecutors said on Friday.



The office of the France anti-terror prosecutor said it was informed by Interpol of the arrest of Hicham Harb, welcoming "this major procedural breakthrough" and thanking the Palestinian authorities for their cooperation.



Harb, now 70, who is suspected of leading the attackers in the gun assault on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in the heart of Paris, was arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to the Le Parisien daily, which first reported the arrest.





AFP