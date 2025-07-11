Arab Council head voices support for Lebanon, calls Aoun's inaugural speech a roadmap for reform

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with Mohammad Jassem Al-Saqr, the head of the Arab and International Relations Council, who stated that the delegation received a detailed briefing on the current situation in Lebanon and shared its perspective, discussing potential ways to provide meaningful support during this phase.



“We understand Lebanon is facing major challenges, but we believe the solutions are available and clear,” Al-Saqr said.



He described President Aoun’s inaugural address as “a clear roadmap for state-building,” though he acknowledged implementation would be difficult, especially due to obstacles such as the issue of weapons.



“Despite the challenges,” he added, “we expressed hope for comprehensive solutions that would end the ongoing crises and restore stability to Lebanon.”

Al-Saqr stressed the council’s readiness to provide support in ways that would benefit Lebanon and its people.