News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
World News
14-09-2025 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
At least 72 people were killed during violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal this week, the government said Sunday in an updated toll, as the new interim government began work.
Eaknarayan Aryal, the government's chief secretary said in a statement that "72 people have died, and 191 people are under treatment".
AFP
World News
Death Toll
Nepal
Protests
Government
Next
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
Rubio arrives in Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike: AFP journalist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:43
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
World News
03:43
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
0
World News
2025-07-26
Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry
World News
2025-07-26
Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Death toll in Damascus church attack rises to 25, says health ministry
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Death toll in Damascus church attack rises to 25, says health ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:22
US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says
World News
05:22
US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says
0
World News
03:43
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
World News
03:43
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
0
Middle East News
02:04
Rubio arrives in Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike: AFP journalist
Middle East News
02:04
Rubio arrives in Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike: AFP journalist
0
World News
00:56
IMF says Pakistan's flood spending, budget agility to be reviewed
World News
00:56
IMF says Pakistan's flood spending, budget agility to be reviewed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
5
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
8
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More