Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel

Lebanon Economy
30-09-2025 | 03:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a decree approving monthly financial stipends for active-duty and retired military personnel, as well as the families of fallen soldiers, for September and October 2025.

According to the decree, active-duty soldiers will receive a monthly stipend of LBP 14 million, while retired service members receiving pensions and the families of soldiers deemed military martyrs will each receive LBP 12 million per month for the same period.

The decree has been forwarded to the Presidency of the Cabinet for the necessary legal procedures to take effect.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanese

Finance

Minister

Yassine Jaber

Decree

Stipends

Military

Personnel

Lebanon's fuel prices updated
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01

Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-11

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-05

President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:22

Lebanon's fuel prices updated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16

Deadline looms as Netanyahu presses for Gaza occupation, partial deal still on the table

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

LBCI sources: MPs plan to obstruct quorum in parliament session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More