Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
30-09-2025 | 03:59
Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a decree approving monthly financial stipends for active-duty and retired military personnel, as well as the families of fallen soldiers, for September and October 2025.
According to the decree, active-duty soldiers will receive a monthly stipend of LBP 14 million, while retired service members receiving pensions and the families of soldiers deemed military martyrs will each receive LBP 12 million per month for the same period.
The decree has been forwarded to the Presidency of the Cabinet for the necessary legal procedures to take effect.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanese
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Decree
Stipends
Military
Personnel
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Previous
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-05
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
2025-08-05
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
0
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16
Deadline looms as Netanyahu presses for Gaza occupation, partial deal still on the table
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16
Deadline looms as Netanyahu presses for Gaza occupation, partial deal still on the table
0
Lebanon News
03:53
LBCI sources: MPs plan to obstruct quorum in parliament session
Lebanon News
03:53
LBCI sources: MPs plan to obstruct quorum in parliament session
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
3
Lebanon News
09:07
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
Lebanon News
09:07
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies
Lebanon News
08:45
Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one
7
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”
8
Lebanon News
08:56
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
Lebanon News
08:56
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
