Lebanese Finance Minister signs decree granting September–October stipends to military personnel

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a decree approving monthly financial stipends for active-duty and retired military personnel, as well as the families of fallen soldiers, for September and October 2025.



According to the decree, active-duty soldiers will receive a monthly stipend of LBP 14 million, while retired service members receiving pensions and the families of soldiers deemed military martyrs will each receive LBP 12 million per month for the same period.



The decree has been forwarded to the Presidency of the Cabinet for the necessary legal procedures to take effect.